PPP’s Kaira hails decision of Shehbaz being made PML-N president

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has hailed the decision of making Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.



While speaking to the media, Kaira said Shehbaz was on good terms with the bureaucracy but had been disrespectful towards PPP.

The PPP leader also said that it was easier to talk to PML-N former chief Nawaz Sharif than to Shehbaz.

Kaira’s statement has come at a time when reports have surfaced of Shehbaz being made the president of PML-N, following the disqualification of Nawaz as the party head.

Nawaz was removed from his position in PML-N after Supreme Court announced its verdict on petitions challenging the Elections Act, 2017 ruling that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.

The verdict also ruled that “all steps taken, orders passed, directions given and documents issued, by Nawaz after the July 28 verdict will be deemed to be nullified.

As a consequence, Senate tickets distributed by Nawaz also stand null and void, further casting doubt whether Senate elections will be held on March 3.

Elections Act 2017 was pushed through the upper and lower houses of the parliament earlier and had paved the way for Nawaz to resume his position as party president after being disqualified in the Panama Papers case.