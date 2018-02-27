MQM-P convenership petition in ECP: Response from Sattar summoned

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday summoned a response from Farooq Sattar in Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan's (MQM-P) convenership petition.

The infighting between party members over nominations for the upcoming Senate elections has resulted in the emergence of splinter groups, led by Dr Farooq Sattar and the Rabita Committee respectively.

Sattar's response is to be submitted on the next hearing, scheduled on March 1. His lawyer, Babbar Sattar told the media, that two requests were filed against his client.

"The ECP has given us limited time to file the response," Sattar said, adding that he will give a detailed response on the next hearing.

'Can solve matter through ECP or directly'

Speaking to the media outside the ECP, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the party's Bahadurabad faction was open to negotiations.

"This is a discussion on a few issues between brothers," he said. "We can solve this matter both, through the ECP and directly."

Siddiqui further said that the ECP's decision would be final and acceptable by all parties to the petition.

According to recent developments, the Bahadurabad group had refused the PIB faction's suggestion to dissolve the Rabita Committee. The former had, in turn, suggested the party's PIB group to constitute a parliamentary board.



Barrister Farogh Naseem, of the Bahadurabad faction, also reiterated that Sattar is like a brother to the members of the splinter group.

Discussing the case's proceedings, he said that Sattar was issued a notice 10 days ago but his lawyer tried to get an extension today.

'Sattar instructed to save party from split'

Kamran Tessori, in a media address outside the ECP premises, said that Sattar had issued instructions to save the party from a possible split.

"The other side also wants Farqoo Sattar to be appointed as the party's convener," Tessori told the journalists.