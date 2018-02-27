Parliament house infested with ’50,000 rats’

ISLAMABAD: The number of rats in parliament house has forced authorities to devise a “strategy” to contain the infestation, with the number of rodents jumping to a whopping 50,000.



A “survey” found out the rats live and roam around without any fear in the Parliament lodges, cafeteria, Prime Minister House and President House, chairman of the efforts of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council.

The parliament is not new to the rat problem, with Geo News reporting that a private firm was being paid Rs 650,000 annually to rid the house of rodents.

Records of the progress are being diligently maintained. Details of each trap, plate or bait being placed across the parliament house is noted on a form, which is then updated with the results regarding success or failure of the trap laid out, Geo News had reported the same year.