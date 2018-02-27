Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
amazing
Tuesday Feb 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Parliament house infested with ’50,000 rats’

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The number of rats in parliament house has forced authorities to devise a “strategy” to contain the infestation, with the number of rodents jumping to a whopping 50,000.

A “survey” found out the rats live and roam around without any fear in the Parliament lodges, cafeteria, Prime Minister House and President House, chairman of the efforts of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council.

Operation against infiltrators underway at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: There is an operation underway at the Parliament House in Islamabad for the last seven months and the teams have managed to catch 430 infiltrators, one of whom was caught alive from the...

The parliament is not new to the rat problem, with Geo News reporting that a private firm was being paid Rs 650,000 annually to rid the house of rodents.

Records of the progress are being diligently maintained. Details of each trap, plate or bait being placed across the parliament house is noted on a form, which is then updated with the results regarding success or failure of the trap laid out, Geo News had reported the same year. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Amazing:

Twice as nice — Barbra Streisand cloned beloved dog

Twice as nice — Barbra Streisand cloned beloved dog

 Updated 9 hours ago
Dolce & Gabbana opens the gates of fashion heaven in Milan show

Dolce & Gabbana opens the gates of fashion heaven in Milan show

 Updated 2 days ago
In wake of #MeToo, anti-rape clothing aim to ease assault fears

In wake of #MeToo, anti-rape clothing aim to ease assault fears

 Updated 5 days ago
Virtual reality coronation takes dementia patients down memory lane

Virtual reality coronation takes dementia patients down memory lane

 Updated 5 days ago
These Asian countries have the powerful passport in the world

These Asian countries have the powerful passport in the world

 Updated 6 days ago
Cash and carry: Woman in China rides through X-ray scanner rather than part with purse

Cash and carry: Woman in China rides through X-ray scanner rather than part with purse

 Updated 2 weeks ago
Advertisement
Popularity of men’s salons on the rise in Pakistan

Popularity of men’s salons on the rise in Pakistan

Updated 6 days ago
Swiss couple cycle 17,000 kms to watch son compete in Olympics

Swiss couple cycle 17,000 kms to watch son compete in Olympics

 Updated 2 weeks ago
Small asteroid to shave safely by Earth Saturday

Small asteroid to shave safely by Earth Saturday

Updated 3 weeks ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM