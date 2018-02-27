Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Feb 27 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Rumman Raees terms PSL ‘turning point in career’

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

DUBAI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been the platform which has launched the international careers for several Pakistani cricketers. Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees are among those who performed well in the PSL and made it to the national squad.

“The turning point for my career is PSL,” Raess told Geo.tv in an interview. The left-arm seamer is the acting captain for Islamabad United as Misbah-ul-Haq recovers from a hamstring injury.

Rumman said the exposure he received from the PSL was instrumental in him making the national squad. “I gained awareness of what is required as far as fitness and skills are concerned at the international level.”

Rumman praised opportunities created by the PSL for younger players. “This is a platform where you get an international environment both in the dressing room and at the ground. This is great for youngsters to improve and make room for themselves in the national team.”

The seamer during last year’s tournament unveiled his ‘cool and calm’ celebration which he said demonstrates his focus. “T20 is such a format that you might take a wicket on one delivery and on the very next be hit for a boundary.”

In this year’s PSL, Rumman wants to continue improving his performance. 

Advertisement

More From Sports:

Stokes back in form, England level series against New Zealand

Stokes back in form, England level series against New Zealand

 Updated 2 hours ago
Cricketer Shahzaib Hasan banned for one year in spot-fixing probe

Cricketer Shahzaib Hasan banned for one year in spot-fixing probe

Updated 3 hours ago
Peshawar Zalmi's Dawson 'prepared' to travel to Pakistan if team keeps winning

Peshawar Zalmi's Dawson 'prepared' to travel to Pakistan if team keeps winning

 Updated 12 hours ago
Shane Watson says PSL 'incredible opportunity' for up-and-coming Pak cricketers

Shane Watson says PSL 'incredible opportunity' for up-and-coming Pak cricketers

 Updated 14 hours ago
Jofra Archer all praise for Sarfraz's captaincy

Jofra Archer all praise for Sarfraz's captaincy

 Updated 19 hours ago
The coolest (and bizarre) celebrations you can only see in PSL

The coolest (and bizarre) celebrations you can only see in PSL

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Viv Richards says playing away from Pakistan ‘a bit disappointing’

Viv Richards says playing away from Pakistan ‘a bit disappointing’

Updated 23 hours ago
Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators clash in Sharjah tonight

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators clash in Sharjah tonight

Updated 6 hours ago
Neymar suffers fractured metatarsal, serious doubt to face Real

Neymar suffers fractured metatarsal, serious doubt to face Real

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM