Rumman Raees terms PSL ‘turning point in career’

DUBAI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been the platform which has launched the international careers for several Pakistani cricketers. Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees are among those who performed well in the PSL and made it to the national squad.



“The turning point for my career is PSL,” Raess told Geo.tv in an interview. The left-arm seamer is the acting captain for Islamabad United as Misbah-ul-Haq recovers from a hamstring injury.

Rumman said the exposure he received from the PSL was instrumental in him making the national squad. “I gained awareness of what is required as far as fitness and skills are concerned at the international level.”

Rumman praised opportunities created by the PSL for younger players. “This is a platform where you get an international environment both in the dressing room and at the ground. This is great for youngsters to improve and make room for themselves in the national team.”

The seamer during last year’s tournament unveiled his ‘cool and calm’ celebration which he said demonstrates his focus. “T20 is such a format that you might take a wicket on one delivery and on the very next be hit for a boundary.”

In this year’s PSL, Rumman wants to continue improving his performance.