Ogra recommends Rs3.56 increase in petrol price for March

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary seeking an increase in the price of petroleum products to the federal government, it emerged on Tuesday.



An increase of Rs3.56 for petrol has been recommended by OGRA, while kerosene oil has a suggested increase of Rs6.28 and an increase of Rs6.94 has been recommended for light-speed diesel.

The new price of petrol will be Rs88.7 per litre, whereas, the price of diesel will be Rs102.77 per litre.

The price of diesel has been set keeping in view general sales tax of 31 percent.

For all other petroleum products, the prices have been set on the basis of 17 percent GST.