Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Tuesday Feb 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ogra recommends Rs3.56 increase in petrol price for March

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary seeking an increase in the price of petroleum products to the federal government, it emerged on Tuesday.

An increase of Rs3.56 for petrol has been recommended by OGRA, while kerosene oil has a suggested increase of Rs6.28 and an increase of Rs6.94 has been recommended for light-speed diesel.

The new price of petrol will be Rs88.7 per litre, whereas, the price of diesel will be Rs102.77 per litre.

The price of diesel has been set keeping in view general sales tax of 31 percent.

For all other petroleum products, the prices have been set on the basis of 17 percent GST.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Toys'R'Us in Britain 'winds down' after no buyer found

Toys'R'Us in Britain 'winds down' after no buyer found

 Updated 2 hours ago
Saudi views Pakistan as one of top destinations for investment: deputy minister

Saudi views Pakistan as one of top destinations for investment: deputy minister

 Updated 19 hours ago
Amnesty for undisclosed foreign assets to be launched March 15: minister

Amnesty for undisclosed foreign assets to be launched March 15: minister

 Updated 20 hours ago
Crypto 'noobs' learn to cope with wild swings in digital coins

Crypto 'noobs' learn to cope with wild swings in digital coins

 Updated 2 days ago
Warren Buffett to retire from Kraft Heinz board

Warren Buffett to retire from Kraft Heinz board

 Updated 4 days ago
Dropbox files for IPO of up to $500 million

Dropbox files for IPO of up to $500 million

 Updated 4 days ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM