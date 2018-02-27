US seeing some positive indicators from Pakistan: Centcom chief

WASHINGTON: US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Joseph Votel said on Tuesday that the US military is seeing some “positive indicators” from Pakistan.



“We are now beginning to see very positive indicators ... that they are moving in the right direction,” Votel told a hearing of the US House of Representatives.



In January, the United States announced that it was suspending the transfer of military equipment and security-related funds to Pakistan.

“It does not yet equal the decisive action that we would like to see them take in terms of a strategic shift, but they are positive indicators,” added the central command chief.



He also said that Pakistan is more responsive towards US concerns on militant safe havens.

Votel had earlier said that Pakistan is essential for the success of United States' policy in South Asia.

The suspension of security assistance to Islamabad came after Washington accused Pakistan of playing a “double game” on fighting terrorism and warned Islamabad it would have to do more if it wanted to maintain US aid.



US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had also confirmed that Washington would withhold $255 million in assistance to Pakistan.

Haley's statement followed an angry tweet from Trump that the US had been rewarded with “nothing but lies and deceit” for giving Pakistan billions in aid.