Wednesday Feb 28 2018
Court adjourns supplementary reference hearing against Ishaq Dar till March 5

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing the corruption case against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar conducted on Wednesday proceedings of the supplementary reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). 

As the hearing went under way, the judge was informed that only one of three new accused is present in court. 

Judge Mohammad Bashir then adjourned proceedings for later today until the other accused appear in court. 

Resuming the hearing later, the court adjourned the proceedings until March 5 and ordered that the other accused be provided copies of the interim and supplementary references. 

On Monday, the court had accepted NAB's supplementary reference, which includes 24 additional witnesses and three new accused persons. 

Ishaq Dar corruption case: Court approves NAB's supplementary reference

All accused persons summoned by court on February 28

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. 

An interim reference was filed against him by NAB in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28, 2017 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The supplementary reference is based on seven volumes and includes the account details of the accused persons, with transactions amounting to $4.06 million, according to NAB's Special Prosecutor Imran Shafiq.

Relevant authority did not issue NOC for Imran’s Bani Gala residence, claims former UC official

Bilawal criticises PML-N for electing ‘controversial’ figure as party president

Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

Those who don't respect vote won't be respected in return: Nawaz

Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity, says Imran Khan

Non-resolution of Perween Rehman murder case a matter of shame, observes Justice Saeed

