pakistan
Monday Feb 26 2018
GEO NEWS

Ishaq Dar corruption case: Court approves NAB's supplementary reference

GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A supplementary reference filed by a NAB prosecutor against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar in a corruption reference was approved by the court on Monday. 

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

NAB's Special Prosecutor Imran Shafeeq and NAB's Investigation Officer (IO) submitted the supplementary reference to the Registrar's Office, which, includes 24 additional witnesses and three new accused persons. 

The reference is based on seven volumes and includes the account details of accused persons, with transactions amounting to $4.06 million, said NAB's Special Prosecutor Shafeeq.

All of the accused persons named in the case were summoned by the anti-terrorism court on February 28. 

'Pakistan is my country, will return to it' 

Dar on Saturday had said that he will return to Pakistan after his medical treatment concludes.

The Senator was visiting Begum Kulsoom Nawaz — who is undergoing cancer treatment in London since August last year — to inquire about her health.

"Pakistan is my country and I will definitely return to it," he had said.

He said that he was presently receiving medical treatment in London and would return back as soon as his doctors give the go ahead.

