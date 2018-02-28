Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Wednesday Feb 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Govt hikes petroleum prices, petrol goes up by Rs3.56 per litre

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday hiked prices of petroleum products by as much as Rs6 per litre, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The price of petrol was increased by Rs3.56, after which it would be available at Rs88.07 per litre.

The price of diesel was hiked by Rs2.62 taking it to Rs98.45 per litre.

The highest increase was recorded in the rate of Kerosene Oil i.e. Rs6.28. It would now be available at Rs76.46 per litre.

The price of light diesel also went up by Re1, which would be available at Rs65.30 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from March 1.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Imran Khan slams 'shameful' fuel price hike

Imran Khan slams 'shameful' fuel price hike

Updated 4 hours ago
Toys'R'Us in Britain 'winds down' after no buyer found

Toys'R'Us in Britain 'winds down' after no buyer found

 Updated 23 hours ago
Saudi views Pakistan as one of top destinations for investment: deputy minister

Saudi views Pakistan as one of top destinations for investment: deputy minister

 Updated 2 days ago
Amnesty for undisclosed foreign assets to be launched March 15: minister

Amnesty for undisclosed foreign assets to be launched March 15: minister

 Updated 2 days ago
Ogra recommends Rs3.56 increase in petrol price for March

Ogra recommends Rs3.56 increase in petrol price for March

 Updated 2 days ago
Crypto 'noobs' learn to cope with wild swings in digital coins

Crypto 'noobs' learn to cope with wild swings in digital coins

 Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
Warren Buffett to retire from Kraft Heinz board

Warren Buffett to retire from Kraft Heinz board

 Updated 5 days ago
Dropbox files for IPO of up to $500 million

Dropbox files for IPO of up to $500 million

 Updated 5 days ago
EU gives Pakistan favourable review for GSP+ status

EU gives Pakistan favourable review for GSP+ status

Updated 6 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM