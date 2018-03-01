CTD officer wanted for citizen's murder nabbed from Karachi airport

Ali Imtiaz Siddiqui, 32, was allegedly murdered by his close friend Ali and CTD officer Asghar Usman in 2017. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Count-Terrorism Department (CTD) officer Asghar Usman, wanted for the murder of a Karachi resident, was nabbed by the Rangers on Thursday.

Usman, in collusion with the deceased's close friend Ali, had allegedly kidnapped Azfar Imtiaz Siddiqui, 32, on April 5 last year.

Siddiqui, who had returned to Pakistan a few months before his murder, was the son-in-law of the vice chancellor of DOW University of Health Sciences.

The two men had kept Siddiqui hostage in a bungalow they had rented in Federal B Area Block 21 in Karachi, according to sources.

According to Usman's confessional statement, he and Ali had invited Siddiqui to the bungalow and demanded a ransom amounting to Rs40 million.



They had later murdered the man and buried him in the bungalow's kitchen, officials claimed.

Ali, a weightlifter by profession, was earlier arrested by the police on a 22-day judicial remand but released at the end of the period.

The Rangers, on Wednesday, had received information about Usman's expected arrival from Peshawar at Karachi airport today, from where he was arrested.

The law enforcement agencies had recovered the body from the crime scene on Usman's identification.

A special team, led by AIG Aftab Pathan, is investigating the incident.