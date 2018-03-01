Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Submitting false documents in court a crime: CJP Nisar

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Thursday that it is a crime to submit false documents in court.

He made the remarks while heading a three-member bench hearing a suo motu notice on dual nationalities of federal government employees.

As the hearing began, the secretary of the Establishment Division informed the court that 13 of 3,500 government officials possess dual nationalities.

The chief justice expressed surprise at the low number of dual nationality holders and remarked that they will investigate if anyone is discovered to have concealed their foreign nationality.

SC seeks report on civil servants with dual nationality

CJP has taken notice of civil servants holding dual nationalities

Chief Justice Nisar also observed during the hearing that it is not in Pakistan’s interest if persons with dual nationalities serve on important posts.

During the hearing, the chief justice directed the Sindh advocate general to check how many times suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, an absconding accused in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, travelled abroad. 

On January 17, the Supreme Court had summoned details of senior government officials and members of the judiciary having dual nationalities.

The chief justice had taken notice of the issue while hearing a separate case.

The Supreme Court, under then-chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, had on September 20, 2012 disqualified around a dozen lawmakers for holding dual nationalities. 

