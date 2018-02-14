SC seeks report on civil servants with dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the secretary of the Establishment Division on Wednesday to submit a report within 25 days on senior bureaucrats holding dual nationality.

Hearing a case of its notice on the issue of civil servants holding multiple nationalities, the chief justice also sent notices to chief secretaries of the four provinces, secretaries of relevant federal ministries, the service administrators of the relevant departments and others to submit their response.

Chief Justice Nisar warned the officials of initiating contempt proceedings against them if the replies are not submitted.

During the hearing, the chief justice wondered where the loyalties of those officials will lie who have taken an oath of loyalty from two governments.

The establishment secretary informed the court that they had asked for reports from the relevant quarters but only two provices have submitted reports so far and asked for more time.

The chief justice remarked that government servants settle their children abroad and then go out of the country when they encounter trouble here.

"Parliamentarians have been disqualified over dual nationalities," the chief justice observed during the hearing, adding that however, at this point, the court just wants the complete information and will see what action to take, if any, against dual nationality holders.

The hearing was adjourned until March 1.

On January 17, the Supreme Court had summoned details of senior government officials and members of the judiciary having dual nationality.

The chief justice had taken notice while hearing a separate case.

The Supreme Court, under then-chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, had on September 20, 2012 disqualified around a dozen lawmakers for holding dual nationalities.