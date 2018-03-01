Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Mar 01 2018
By
AFP

Cell phone catches fire onboard Canada flight

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

In this file photo, an Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner is shown on Sunday, May 18 to Tuesday, May 20, 2014. Photo: Canadian media 
 

OTTAWA: A passenger was burned when her cell phone caught fire onboard a Canadian domestic flight Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at 1200 GMT as Air Canada flight 101 was preparing to depart the Toronto airport for Vancouver.

"The fire was immediately extinguished by crews and there was no damage to the aircraft, however, the owner of the phone suffered injuries and was treated by emergency services who attended the aircraft," Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said.

He said the woman was able to walk off the plane in order to be treated for minor burns, but her condition was not immediately known.

The Boeing 787 jetliner with 266 passengers, meanwhile, took off after a two-hour delay.

The make and model of the phone was not made public.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

At least four injured as suicide car bomber hits Kabul

At least four injured as suicide car bomber hits Kabul

Updated an hour ago
Young Italians vote with their feet ahead of election

Young Italians vote with their feet ahead of election

 Updated 2 hours ago
US accuses Russia of breaching treaties with ‘invincible’ weapons

US accuses Russia of breaching treaties with ‘invincible’ weapons

 Updated 3 hours ago
US makes new push for UN Syria chemical weapons probe

US makes new push for UN Syria chemical weapons probe

 Updated 7 hours ago
Eight Turkish soldiers killed, 13 wounded in clashes in Syria's Afrin

Eight Turkish soldiers killed, 13 wounded in clashes in Syria's Afrin

 Updated 8 hours ago
US calls on Russia to pressure Assad in Ghouta

US calls on Russia to pressure Assad in Ghouta

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Ship engulfed by blaze raging in Moscow

Ship engulfed by blaze raging in Moscow

Updated 10 hours ago
UAE decides to give housing allowance to nationals with two wives

UAE decides to give housing allowance to nationals with two wives

 Updated 6 hours ago
UN says Russia's eastern Ghouta aid plan not enough

UN says Russia's eastern Ghouta aid plan not enough

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM