Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Mar 01 2018
By
AFP

Saudi Arabia begins issuing cinema licences

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia began issuing licences Thursday to operate cinemas in the kingdom ahead of their reopening after a decades-long ban was lifted as part of a far-reaching liberalisation drive.

The move is another step towards opening the Saudi market to regional and international theatre chains, which have long eyed the kingdom as the Middle East's last untapped mass market.

The culture and information ministry said it had "finalised the terms of licencing to restore cinema in Saudi Arabia".

"Licencing commences immediately," the ministry added in a statement.

The news comes as Dubai-based VOX Cinemas, the leading operator in the Middle East, launches its first public screening in Saudi Arabia, which runs through Saturday and aims to raise awareness about Alzheimer´s disease.

The screening in Riyadh will feature content from local producers including Myrkott Production and Telfaz Company, VOX said.

Major cinema chains are seeking to break into the market of more than 30 million people, the majority of whom are under 25.

In December, US giant AMC Entertainment signed a non-binding agreement with Saudi Arabia's vast Public Investment Fund to build and operate cinemas across the kingdom.

AMC will still face stiff competition from regional heavyweights, including VOX.

The move to reopen cinemas is part of a modernisation drive by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is seeking to balance unpopular subsidy cuts in an era of low oil prices with more entertainment options -- despite opposition from religious hardliners.

The reform stems partly from an economic motive to boost domestic spending on entertainment as the kingdom reels from a protracted slump in oil prices.

Saudis currently splurge billions of dollars annually to see movie shows and visit amusement parks in neighbouring tourist hubs like Dubai.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

At least four injured as suicide car bomber hits Kabul

At least four injured as suicide car bomber hits Kabul

Updated an hour ago
Young Italians vote with their feet ahead of election

Young Italians vote with their feet ahead of election

 Updated 2 hours ago
US accuses Russia of breaching treaties with ‘invincible’ weapons

US accuses Russia of breaching treaties with ‘invincible’ weapons

 Updated 3 hours ago
US makes new push for UN Syria chemical weapons probe

US makes new push for UN Syria chemical weapons probe

 Updated 7 hours ago
Eight Turkish soldiers killed, 13 wounded in clashes in Syria's Afrin

Eight Turkish soldiers killed, 13 wounded in clashes in Syria's Afrin

 Updated 8 hours ago
US calls on Russia to pressure Assad in Ghouta

US calls on Russia to pressure Assad in Ghouta

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Ship engulfed by blaze raging in Moscow

Ship engulfed by blaze raging in Moscow

Updated 10 hours ago
UAE decides to give housing allowance to nationals with two wives

UAE decides to give housing allowance to nationals with two wives

 Updated 6 hours ago
UN says Russia's eastern Ghouta aid plan not enough

UN says Russia's eastern Ghouta aid plan not enough

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM