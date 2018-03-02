Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Friday Mar 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Apple surges ahead in wearables on smartwatch sales

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 02, 2018

Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Strong holiday season sales of Apple’s newest smartwatch propelled the California tech giant into the lead in wearable tech in 2017, a market tracker said Thursday.

A report by the research firm IDC said Apple jumped to the front of the wearables pack in the fourth quarter following the release of Apple Watch 3, and placed at the top of the market for the full year as well.

While official sales figures for the Apple Watch are not disclosed, IDC estimated Apple sold some eight million in the final three months of last year, representing 21 percent of all wearables.

That pushed Apple ahead of US rival Fitbit which had a 14.2 percent share of wearables in the quarter, and China’s Xiaomi (13 percent).

"Interest in smartwatches continues to grow and Apple is well-positioned to capture demand," said IDC research director Ramon Llamas.

"User tastes have become more sophisticated over the past several quarters and Apple pounced on the demand for cellular connectivity and streaming multimedia. What will bear close observation is how Apple will iterate upon these and how the competition chooses to keep pace."

For the full year 2017, Apple sold an estimated 17.7 million smartwatches, accounting for 15.3 percent of the wearable tech market, according to IDC.

That was ahead of Xiaomi (13.6 percent) and Fitbit (13.3 percent) for the full year, IDC said.

IDC said the overall wearables market — which includes fitness trackers, smart clothing, eyewear and other devices — rose 10.3 percent in 2017 to 115.4 million units. That compared with a sharper 27 percent increase in 2016.

"The slowdown is not due to a lack of interest — far from it," Llamas said.

"Instead, we saw numerous vendors, relying on older models, exit the market altogether. At the same time, the remaining vendors — including multiple start-ups — have not only replaced them, but with devices, features, and services that have helped make wearables more integral in people’s lives. Going forward, the next generation of wearables will make the ones we saw as recently as 2016 look quaint."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook's EU regulator says WhatsApp yet to resolve data sharing issue

Facebook's EU regulator says WhatsApp yet to resolve data sharing issue

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook launches new feature to help increase blood donations in Pakistan

Facebook launches new feature to help increase blood donations in Pakistan

 Updated 3 days ago
Facebook launches effort to help boost newspaper subscriptions

Facebook launches effort to help boost newspaper subscriptions

 Updated 3 days ago
Google not obligated to vet websites, German court rules

Google not obligated to vet websites, German court rules

 Updated 3 days ago
US defends moves to roll back ‘net neutrality’ rules

US defends moves to roll back ‘net neutrality’ rules

 Updated 3 days ago
Airbus, Delta, telecom companies form alliance for in-flight internet

Airbus, Delta, telecom companies form alliance for in-flight internet

 Updated 4 days ago
Advertisement
Nokia phones look to the future, and to the past

Nokia phones look to the future, and to the past

 Updated 4 days ago
Samsung S9 launched with augmented reality features

Samsung S9 launched with augmented reality features

Updated 4 days ago
Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears

Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM