UAE decides to give housing allowance to nationals with two wives

Members of the Federal National Council agree that solving housing issues will help in combatting the ‘weakening social structure’, as high housing costs make it difficult for men to marry more than one wife at a time. Photo: internet

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have decided to grant a housing allowance to Emirati men who have two Emirati wives.

The move is an attempt by to reduce the number of unmarried women in the country, reported the Khaleej Times.

The UAE Minister of Infrastructure Development, Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, made the announcement at the Federal National Council session on Wednesday.

"The second wife should be provided with the same living arrangements as the first wife," said the minister.

Members at the FNC session agreed that the grant will help decrease the number of unmarried women in the UAE.

"The ministry should simplify the procedure for a man to marry a second woman, by providing him with housing opportunities, which will also solve the problem with spinsterhood," said FNC member, Hamad Al Rahoomi.

Members of the council argued that solving housing issues will help in combatting the ‘weakening social structure’, as high housing costs make it difficult for men to marry more than one wife at a time.