Friday Mar 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Farooq Sattar backs Mushahid Hussain's Senate bid

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar has extended support to independent candidate Mushahid Hussain Sayed for the Senate elections.

Sayed is among the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates who are contesting as independents due to a Supreme Court decision which disqualified Nawaz Sharif as party president and declared his actions null and void.

"We are not supporting him [Mushahid] because he is overseeing CPEC and we want Chinese visas," Sattar said jokingly as he spoke with reporters alongside Sayed and PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan.

Sattar stressed that Sayed would listen to MQM-P's observations on CPEC and work towards making it a truly national project.

Keeping with the light-hearted banter during the entire news conference, Sattar said it was possible that Sayed might join MQM-P after winning the election. 

Senator Mushahid Hussain returns to PML-N fold after meeting Nawaz

Mushahid had left PML-N and joined PML-Quaid after the 1999 coup

"Since he is an independent he might join the MQM after winning," the MQM-P leader said wittingly. 

Sattar added that he would make a new chapter of the party and call it MQM-Pakistan PML-N chapter which would be headed by Sayed.

Last month, Sayed left Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and returned to the PML-N. He is contesting the technocrat seat from Islamabad. 

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan will not cast vote in Senate elections: PTI MNA

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Senate elections: What can the PTI really win in KP?

 Updated 54 minutes ago
9-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest to scale 5,000m peak in Hunza

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crash

 Updated 3 hours ago
Six killed, over 16 injured in road accident in Balochistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Senate elections: Voting under way across country

Updated 4 hours ago
