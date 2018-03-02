Farooq Sattar backs Mushahid Hussain's Senate bid

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar has extended support to independent candidate Mushahid Hussain Sayed for the Senate elections.



Sayed is among the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates who are contesting as independents due to a Supreme Court decision which disqualified Nawaz Sharif as party president and declared his actions null and void.

"We are not supporting him [Mushahid] because he is overseeing CPEC and we want Chinese visas," Sattar said jokingly as he spoke with reporters alongside Sayed and PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan.

Sattar stressed that Sayed would listen to MQM-P's observations on CPEC and work towards making it a truly national project.

Keeping with the light-hearted banter during the entire news conference, Sattar said it was possible that Sayed might join MQM-P after winning the election.

"Since he is an independent he might join the MQM after winning," the MQM-P leader said wittingly.

Sattar added that he would make a new chapter of the party and call it MQM-Pakistan PML-N chapter which would be headed by Sayed.

Last month, Sayed left Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and returned to the PML-N. He is contesting the technocrat seat from Islamabad.

