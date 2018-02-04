Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Feb 04 2018
By
Raees Ansari

Senator Mushahid Hussain back in PML-N fold after meeting Nawaz

By
Raees Ansari

Sunday Feb 04, 2018

Senator Mushahid Hussain meeting Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence in Lahore. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed joined the PML-Nawaz on Sunday, according to sources.

Sources informed that Mushahid held a meeting with former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence today after which the decision was finalised.

Reports had been circulating about Mushahid's return to the PML-N, the party he left in favour of General Pervez Musharraf when the latter ousted Nawaz in the 1999 military coup. 

Nawaz's daughter Maryam, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique were present at the meeting today. 

Mushahid's term in the Upper House of Parliament is expiring on March 11 and he was set to retire owing to the minimal presence of PML-Q in the provincial and national assemblies. 

Owing to reports of his jumping ship, the PML-Q had removed him from his party position late last year. 

US can't move forward in Afghanistan without Pakistan's cooperation: Mushahid Hussain

The PML-Q senator also terms US president a 'confused bully'

Sources said Mushahid will now be elected to the Senate from the Punjab Assembly, where the PML-N enjoys a substantial majority, although at present he was elected from Islamabad's technocrat seat.

Mushahid, who heads the Senate Standing Committee on Defence, is considered an expert in the fields of defence and foreign affairs, as well as a strong advocate on Pak-China relations. 

A former journalist, he served in Nawaz's cabinet as the information minister in the 1997-99 government. Following Musharraf's takeover, he was put in jail for over a year and later ditched Nawaz to join PML-Q.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Eight dead in armed clash between two groups in Chaghi

Eight dead in armed clash between two groups in Chaghi

 Updated an hour ago
Zardari once again started ‘horse-trading’ in politics: Abid Sher Ali

Zardari once again started ‘horse-trading’ in politics: Abid Sher Ali

 Updated 3 hours ago
ECP issues poll schedule for Islamabad's two Senate seats

ECP issues poll schedule for Islamabad's two Senate seats

Updated 3 hours ago
Libya tragedy: FIA nabs four suspected human smugglers in Gujrat

Libya tragedy: FIA nabs four suspected human smugglers in Gujrat

Updated 4 hours ago
Progress linked to continuity of democracy, says PM Abbasi in Chitral

Progress linked to continuity of democracy, says PM Abbasi in Chitral

Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz reaches Peshawar to address PML-N rally

Nawaz reaches Peshawar to address PML-N rally

Updated 60 minutes ago
Advertisement
JI leader shot dead in Bannu

JI leader shot dead in Bannu

 Updated 6 hours ago
Ten injured in gas plant fire in Sheikhupura

Ten injured in gas plant fire in Sheikhupura

 Updated 6 hours ago
'Please take notice of Intizar's murder', father appeals to CJP in letter

'Please take notice of Intizar's murder', father appeals to CJP in letter

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM