Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Mar 02 2018
By
REUTERS

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Egypt: official, airport sources

By
REUTERS

Friday Mar 02, 2018

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 24, 2017-Reuters

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman is to visit Egypt in his first public foreign trip since becoming crown prince last year, an Egyptian official and Cairo airport sources said on Friday.

The visit, in the coming days, comes before he travels to London on March 7 and the United States, Riyadh’s closest Western ally, on March 19.

Bin Salman purged the Gulf Arab kingdom’s economic and political elite in a crackdown on corruption last year, after becoming crown prince in June.

Riyadh counts Cairo among its Arab allies. Egypt supports it in a war against Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen and joined a trade and diplomatic boycott of Gulf state Qatar last year.

A Saudi government spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Egypt visit. The Egyptian official gave no further details.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

India's plan to build military base in Seychelles stris controversy

India's plan to build military base in Seychelles stris controversy

 Updated 2 hours ago
Teacher tried to create 'army of children' to launch terror attacks in London

Teacher tried to create 'army of children' to launch terror attacks in London

 Updated 3 hours ago
Storm lashing US Northeast kills at least five

Storm lashing US Northeast kills at least five

Updated 4 hours ago
25 dead in Azerbaijan drug rehab centre fire

25 dead in Azerbaijan drug rehab centre fire

 Updated 6 hours ago
Kenyan doctor performs brain surgery on wrong patient

Kenyan doctor performs brain surgery on wrong patient

 Updated 14 hours ago
Mali militants release video of French hostage

Mali militants release video of French hostage

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Two shot dead in Michigan university over domestic dispute, suspect at large

Two shot dead in Michigan university over domestic dispute, suspect at large

 Updated 11 hours ago
NATO condemns 'threatening' Russia after weapons show

NATO condemns 'threatening' Russia after weapons show

 Updated 17 hours ago
Iran's Rouhani pledges women to get access to stadiums: FIFA chief

Iran's Rouhani pledges women to get access to stadiums: FIFA chief

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM