Senate elections and credibility

Irrespective of whether the ruling PML-N and its allies or the opposition-led PPP achieve the majority in Saturday's Senate elections, being contested on 52 seats, the most important aspect of the election will be its 'sanctity and credibility', which has been badly damaged due to certain apprehensions and accusations of 'buying and selling' votes.

The upper house of the parliament has to be the most credible institution in any democracy, same is not the case here as serious questions have now been raised over its electoral procedure in a bid to make the election more credible. But, credibility can come if political parties are sincere in making democracy functional.

Political parties and leaders are causing serious embarrassment to those who have sacrificed their lives and faced hardship for Constitutional rights. How can such people contribute to improving the democratic system is the key question?

The kind of precautionary measures which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is taking or trying to take to prevent MPAs adopting 'unethical practices,' is itself a disgrace for the Parliament, but, one has to support ECP, in the backdrop of what had happened in such elections in the past.

ECP can even declare the vote invalid and even disqualify the MPA, in case it finds any MNA or MPA, indulging in foul practice but, it is quite regrettable that never have the political parties themselves taken any action against their lawmaker who had 'sold' his vote.

Thus, if ECP has banned mobile phones or other equipment which could be used in such foul play, the media needs to support the ECP. But, how far would the ECP's own staff implement its own rules will be a test and challenge.

Unfortunately, the ECP has also adopted an 'unconventional' way to change the affiliation of the candidates from the nominee of a political party to independent, as happened in the case of PML (N) candidates.

It is true that the ECP had two choices in the backdrop of the SC judgment, which not only disqualified the former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, as president of PML-N but also declared all his actions since July 28 as illegal and void.

The ECP could have rescheduled the election process or rejected their nominations. What it did was unconventional as after issuance of the 'final list' of the candidates it had no legal authority.

It was a setback for PML-N as its candidates would contest the elections without an official symbol and if they get elected they would be called PML(N) backed Independent candidates. True, they will join the party after getting elected, but the whole controversy gave a bad name to the procedure and also made candidates and voters, vulnerable to, 'chamak.'

Corruption is too deeply rooted in our society at all levels but, it is a dilemma that the leaders and the parties, which were supposed to lead from the front to discourage such trends and tendencies are the ones who are leading from the front in promoting such corrupt practices.

Senate, which supposedly is the most credible institution and one was expecting that political parties and leaders would learn from their mistakes would further lose their sanctity, if some of those elected in Saturday's election would go into the Senate with the tag of corruption, either individually or collectively.

During the last four years, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani has brought a lot of grace, sanctity, and credibility to the House. I hardly found a senator, either from the government or the opposition, who accused him of being biased.

The outcome of the election would be quite interesting and the big question will be whether the ruling PML-N and its allies would be able to get the majority in the Upper House or not.

Similarly, the key opposition alliance led by PPP, which had the majority in the Senate after the 2013 election would try to retain its position and get a majority in the Senate.

Though the PML-N received a setback earlier due to a 'revolt' in Balochistan, their leaders are still confident that the party and its allies would be able to get a majority in the elections.

PML-N and its allies: JUI-F, Pakhtoonkhawan Milli Awami Party, PKMAP and National Party are confident that they would be able to get enough seats to enable them to elect a chairman and deputy chairman. It may not be as easy as it looks after the Balochistan crisis.

Crucial will be the role of 11 senators who will be elected from the province as they will be PML-N members but only on paper.

On the other hand, the PPP led by former President Asif Ali Zardari, considered a master in maneuvering, is equally confident after what happened with MQM-P, which has to brighten PPP's chances of creating some kind of a record.

If the MQM is unable to get a single seat against when they were expecting of retaining all four or at least three seats, would also be a record as it would be for the first time since 1988 that the MQM was unable to get a single seat.

MQM, which had 52 MPAs in 2013 election,s now looks in complete disarray as a result of three or four factions. Its MPAs stand divided and have joined different camps such PSP, MQM (PIB), MQM (Badhurababd) and a group of seven or eight MPAs have formed an unannounced independent group.

The situation which has developed in Balochistan and Sindh, accidentally as well as through maneuvering suits the PPP and Zardari's plan for post-Senate elections. He is also trying to get at least one or two seats of his 'likeminded' in KP and in FATA. Thus, he wants to match the magical figure to either beat PML-N and its allies or at least make the elections of chairman Senate tough for ruling party.

PPP's 18 Senators retired on March 2, the highest number among 52 retired Senators and thus it will be quite tough for its leadership to retain the top slot of chairman.

But, it is also true that it has given tickets to both experienced as well as its workers. Except for Imam Bux, who recently joined PPP from Functional Muslim League, all other candidates got a ticket on merit.

Raza Rabbani has brought a lot of credibility and sanctity to the Senate and could still be a 'compromising candidate' of PPP and PML-N, in case of a hung Senate. He is perhaps, the only one on whom both government and opposition could agree again. But, PPP can nominate the party's woman senator for the post.

Therefore, the election will also be a test for the PML-N and PPP's love and hate relationship.

As far as the other main opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is concerned, they will try to improve its standing in the Senate, if they will be able to get at least six seats. Imran Khan and PTI will face a challenge in the post-Senate elections.

What happened on Thursday in Punjab during the election on Nehal Hashmi's vacant seat, clearly showed that PTI would neither vote for PML-N nor PPP, as PPP MPAs did not cast their vote in favour of PTI candidate.

In KP, an understanding has developed between PML-N and Jamaat-e-Islami, along with other groups in a bid to get one or two seats. JUI-F can also play an important role in both Balochistan and KP.

What happened in Balochistan recently and what is happening in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, present a sorry state of affairs. No wonder the voices of direct elections of the Senate through propionate representation are getting stronger. It is not a bad idea but it has its own positives and negatives in a society where political parties are not democratic and not ready to improve themselves.

How can one expect from those who go into the Senate with a tag of buying votes allegedly in millions to serve the people and fight for democracy?

It is unfortunate for those who have remained committed to the cause of democratic rights and served the Senate with dedication and retired with grace like Senator Farhatullah Babar and some others, both from the ruling and opposition.

So, there is a lot more at stake than the mere election of 52 senators and it is the credibility of the Senate and the democratic system, which is at stake.

The writer is the senior columnist and analyst in GEO, The News and Jang Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO



Note: The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Geo News, The News or the Jang Group