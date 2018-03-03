PML-N does politics of serving people, says PM Abbasi

وزیر اعظم پاکستان شاہد خاقان عباسی کا عوامی اجتماع سے خطاب Posted by Geo News Urdu on Saturday, March 3, 2018

KAHUTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government promoted the politics of serving the public in its five-year stint.

Addressing party supporters in Kahuta after inaugurating the start of work on the dualisation, rehabilitation and improvement of the Rawalpindi-Kahuta road, Abbasi said they strengthened the economy without compromising on the country's sovereignty.

During his address, the prime minister vowed to establish a university in Kahuta and promised that work on the varsity would start in three months.

The premier also claimed to have ended gas and electricity shortage in the country.

"We accepted the court verdict against Nawaz even though not a single citizen agrees with the judgment," he said, referring to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister last year.

