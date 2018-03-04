Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 04 2018
Web Desk

World's 'first computer-generated model' takes Internet by storm

Web Desk

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

Photo: Instagram

The world’s first computer-generated model is taking the Internet be storm.

Celebrity photographer Cameron-James Wilson has created a digital persona called Shudu Gram, which he has dubbed as the “world’s first digital supermodel”, according to the Independent.

Although the 28-year-old British photographer based in London made an Instagram account for Shudu in April last year, he only recently revealed she was entirely computer- generated. Shudu’s current 40,500 followers were previously under the impression that she was a real person.

After Rihanna’s cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, shared a photo of Shudu on their Instagram account that showed her wearing a shade of the makeup line’s lipstick, Wilson shared that he produced her digitally.

I have some beautiful new work coming out!! . T-shirt by @soulskybrand . . #3dart

A post shared by Shudu Gram (@shudu.gram) on

Wilson who has made a name for himself as a beauty, fashion and celebrity photographer taught himself how to create three-dimensional art online, which is how Shudu was created.

Speaking to journalist Isiuwa Igodan, Wilson said he has always enjoyed drawing women and that Shudu initially began as a creative project without any 'purpose'. He said the model is an embodiment of all of his passions.

“The point is really that I'm doing something I love,” he said. “I love technology, Sci-fi films, gaming, CGI movies like Final Fantasy, Shudu is just everything I’m passionate about brought together. She embodies the best parts of the things that inspire me,” the 28-year-old added.

Responding to criticism as to why he chose to digitally produce a model with darker skin, as opposed to photographing a black model in real life, Wilson said, “I get many comments saying that her beauty is ‘rare’ but she represents and is inspired by a whole continent of beautiful women.”

“To me she’s special, yes, but as are millions of real-life African men and women. She’s a fantasy trying to break through into reality and I have plans to help her do so," he further said.

