Monday Mar 05 2018
GEO NEWS

PPP's Abdul Bari wins PS-7 by-poll in Ghotki

GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 05, 2018

Women voters enter a polling station to cast their votes for the PS-7 constituency here on Monday, March 5, 2018. Photo: Geo News

GHOTKI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Mian Abdul Bari Pitafi clinched victory in the by-poll held for PS-7 constituency in Mirupur Mathelo, Ghotki, according to unofficial results.

Pitafi defeated Pakistan Muslim League - Functional's (PML-F) Mian Majan.

Pitafi secured 48,114 votes while Majan got 36,986 votes, according to unofficial results.

The PS-7 seat was vacated after the death of Sindh Assembly's member Ahmed Ali Khan. 

As many as 179,000 people were expected to exercise their right to vote, by casting their votes at 163 polling stations in the constituency.

The election monitoring officer Noor Muhammad had imposed a fine of 50,000 rupees each on both candidates on Sunday for violating election rules.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Rangers, were deployed in the constituency for ensuring a smooth voting process. Nearly 3,500 police officers including six SPs, 2 ASPs and 11 DSPs were deployed at polling stations.

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Updated 6 hours ago
MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

 Updated 7 hours ago
Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

 Updated 6 hours ago
Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

 Updated 9 hours ago
PAF, PN conduct successful test of anti-ship cruise missile

Updated 10 hours ago
Khursheed Shah's entry at son's wedding a break from tradition

 Updated 9 hours ago
