PPP's Abdul Bari wins PS-7 by-poll in Ghotki

GHOTKI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Mian Abdul Bari Pitafi clinched victory in the by-poll held for PS-7 constituency in Mirupur Mathelo, Ghotki, according to unofficial results.

Pitafi defeated Pakistan Muslim League - Functional's (PML-F) Mian Majan.

Pitafi secured 48,114 votes while Majan got 36,986 votes, according to unofficial results.

The PS-7 seat was vacated after the death of Sindh Assembly's member Ahmed Ali Khan.

As many as 179,000 people were expected to exercise their right to vote, by casting their votes at 163 polling stations in the constituency.

The election monitoring officer Noor Muhammad had imposed a fine of 50,000 rupees each on both candidates on Sunday for violating election rules.



Law enforcement agencies, including the Rangers, were deployed in the constituency for ensuring a smooth voting process. Nearly 3,500 police officers including six SPs, 2 ASPs and 11 DSPs were deployed at polling stations.