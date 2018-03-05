ATC acquits Sibtain Kazmi in Maulana Azam Tariq murder case

Sibtain Kazmi (centre) outside the ATC today. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted on Monday Sibtain Kazmi, suspected of involvement in the assassination of MNA Maulana Azam Tariq in 2003.

Kazmi was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency from Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad on May 11, 2017 while en route to UK and was since undergoing trial in the ATC.

Tariq was shot dead in October 2003 on the outskirts of Islamabad while he was returning from Jhang.

He was then a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan as well as a leader of the banned and defunct outfit Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan.



A case was registered by Tariq’s brother at Golra Police Station in which Kazmi was identified as the primary suspect. Following this, the government had also announced a reward of Rs1 million for his arrest.