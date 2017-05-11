Suspect in Maulana Azam Tariq's murder held from Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) rounded up a suspect wanted for the murder of Maulana Azam Tariq from Islamabad airport early Thursday, officials confirmed to Geo News.

The suspect, Sabtain Kazmi, was held from Islamabad airport, while he was attempting to board a UK-bound flight.

A proclaimed offender in case FIR No 119/2003 of PS Golra Islamabad, Kazmi was wanted for the murder of Maulana Azam Tariq, head of banned Sipah Sahaba Pakistan (SSP).

The suspect carried Rs1 million head money, however, his name was not included in the Exit Control List.

Kazmi was attempting to flee to Manchester, UK, via Doha on Qatar Airline flight no. QR633, on a UK resident card.

