Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
Sibt-e-Arif

CJCSC Gen Zubair Hayat, UAE defence minister discuss strategic ties

By
Sibt-e-Arif

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

General Zubair Hayat in a meeting with top UAE leaders.

ABU DHABI: Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Zubair Mahmood met UAE Minister of Defence Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed various bilateral and strategic issues between Pakistan and UAE.

They also reviewed areas of cooperation in a number of fields and the latest developments.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE Moazzam Khan, UAE Ministry of Defence Under-Secretary Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri as well as a number of senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.

General Zubair Hayat with top UAE military brass.

General Hayat, accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Al Nahyan, also visited the Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, the national landmark, to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by UAE’s heroes in service of their nation.

General Hayat also met with COS UAE Armed Forces Staff Lt Gen Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi along with other top military leaders. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

In a first, K-P govt issues driving licences to two transgender persons

In a first, K-P govt issues driving licences to two transgender persons

 Updated 50 minutes ago
MQM-P MPA rushed to hospital after overdosing on sleeping pills in Karachi

MQM-P MPA rushed to hospital after overdosing on sleeping pills in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
SC to hear contempt cases against PML-N leaders today

SC to hear contempt cases against PML-N leaders today

 Updated 2 hours ago
CPEC important part of China's One Belt One Road initiative, says PM

CPEC important part of China's One Belt One Road initiative, says PM

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Daesh social-media operative nabbed by FIA in Karachi

Daesh social-media operative nabbed by FIA in Karachi

Updated 2 hours ago
NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

 Updated 11 hours ago
Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Updated 13 hours ago
MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM