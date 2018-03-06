CJCSC Gen Zubair Hayat, UAE defence minister discuss strategic ties

General Zubair Hayat in a meeting with top UAE leaders.

ABU DHABI: Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Zubair Mahmood met UAE Minister of Defence Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed various bilateral and strategic issues between Pakistan and UAE.

They also reviewed areas of cooperation in a number of fields and the latest developments.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE Moazzam Khan, UAE Ministry of Defence Under-Secretary Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri as well as a number of senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.

General Zubair Hayat with top UAE military brass.

General Hayat, accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Al Nahyan, also visited the Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, the national landmark, to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by UAE’s heroes in service of their nation.

General Hayat also met with COS UAE Armed Forces Staff Lt Gen Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi along with other top military leaders.