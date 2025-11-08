27th Amendment bill to be tabled in Senate today after cabinet's 'nod'

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar addresses media after cabinet meeting on November, 2025. —

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Saturday that the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from Baku, discussed key reforms under the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment.

During the meeting, ministers were briefed on the provisions of the amendment, which includes the creation of a Federal Constitutional Court.

“[The] government will present the 27th Amendment bill in the Senate shortly,” he said while talking to the media in Islamabad.





This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.







