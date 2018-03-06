Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

One lady SHO is making public transport safer for female passengers in Karachi

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

A special ladies police force tasked with protecting women on public transport issued challans to multiple buses in Karachi for allowing male passengers to ride in female-only compartments on Tuesday.

Led by SHO Syeda Ghazala, the task force conducted snap checking and issued challans on the spot. The force also strictly warned the men against sitting in ladies compartments.

Photo: File

The force searched buses in Saddar on the Lucky Star route, spoke to female passengers regarding any issues they were facing and registered their complaints.

Speaking to Geo News, SHO Ghazala said, “DIG South Azad Khan and SP South Tauqeer Naeem have signed multiple projects for women empowerment one of which is teaching self-defence to women at schools and colleges and surprise snap-checking on buses was a part of them.”

“Normally, bus conductors in a bid to earn money and maximise the number of passengers, allow men to sit in ladies compartments which makes it difficult for women,” she said, adding they want to make sure there are no men in the specially assigned compartments for women.

Photo: File

“The surprise snap checking can be carried out in any area and at any time,” she further said.

SHO Ghazala requested the government to increase the number of buses so they’re enough to accommodate all people and men aren’t forced to travel in ladies compartments.

A rehearsal was also carried out for new recruits in the ladies police task force. 

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

Updated 2 hours ago
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Updated 3 hours ago
SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Time for apologies is over, CJP tells anchorperson Shahid Masood

Time for apologies is over, CJP tells anchorperson Shahid Masood

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ishaq Dar assets case: Two accused seek delay in indictment

Ishaq Dar assets case: Two accused seek delay in indictment

 Updated 4 hours ago
IHC reserves decision in Elections Act 2017 case, to announce verdict on March 9

IHC reserves decision in Elections Act 2017 case, to announce verdict on March 9

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM