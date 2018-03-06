FIA Islamabad arrests man for secretly filming, blackmailing women

ISLAMABAD: The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested from the capital a man for secretly filming and blackmailing them.



According to senior FIA officials, Amjad is the owner of a local hotel in Vehari and is accused of filming women through secret hidden cameras in the hotel’s rooms.

The agency carried out a raid on the complaint of a woman, who said Amjad recorded her videos secretly and harassed and blackmailed her. He also warned the woman of dire consequences if she filed a complained with the authorities.

During the raid, the FIA discovered hidden cameras in the rooms.

FIA officials also said they are investigating whether the man is a part of a network.

The Punjab government sprang into action early this year after a customer in Faisalabad found hidden camera in the store of a famous clothing chain.

An inspection team was also formed after the discovery of a hidden camera inside the ladies changing room at a clothing store.