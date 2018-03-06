Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
GEO NEWS

FIA Islamabad arrests man for secretly filming, blackmailing women

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested from the capital a man for secretly filming and blackmailing them.

According to senior FIA officials, Amjad is the owner of a local hotel in Vehari and is accused of filming women through secret hidden cameras in the hotel’s rooms.

Inspection team formed after hidden camera found in Faisalabad clothing store

Two employees have been arrested, while the owner and another employee remain at large

The agency carried out a raid on the complaint of a woman, who said Amjad recorded her videos secretly and harassed and blackmailed her. He also warned the woman of dire consequences if she filed a complained with the authorities.

During the raid, the FIA discovered hidden cameras in the rooms.

FIA officials also said they are investigating whether the man is a part of a network.

The Punjab government sprang into action early this year after a customer in Faisalabad found hidden camera in the store of a famous clothing chain.

An inspection team was also formed after the discovery of a hidden camera inside the ladies changing room at a clothing store.

