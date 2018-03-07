Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
GEO NEWS

We want more respect for institutions: Tallal Chaudry

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudry has said that his party, the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), wants more respect for the institutions.

Speaking to the media outside an accountability court in the federal capital, where a corruption reference against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was being heard, Chaudry said it is yet to be seen if the Parliament is receiving its due respect and rights.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed three interim corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. The bureau recently filed supplementary references in all three cases as well. 

"The Parliament should not be turned into a municipal committee," he said, adding that the entire system needs to be scrutinised.

SC accepts Tallal's request for digital record of contemptuous speech

Contempt hearing against state interior minister adjourned until March 8; Chaudry granted exemption from appearing

The minister further said that many voices are being raised [against injustice] and the beauty of the democratic system is its flexibility for corrections and improvement.

Chaudry refused to comment on a contempt of court case against him in the Supreme Court, the hearing of which was conducted a day before. 

