Syrian rebels say will defend Ghouta, not negotiating withdrawal

Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters file

BEIRUT: Syrian militants in eastern Ghouta will defend the territory and there are no negotiations over a withdrawal that has been proposed by Russia, the military spokesman for one of the main eastern Ghouta rebel groups said on Wednesday.

“There are no negotiations about this subject. The factions of Ghouta and their fighters and its people are holding onto their land and will defend it,” Hamza Birqdar told Reuters in a text message.



Russia, President Bashar al-Assad’s most powerful ally, has offered to give the fighters safe passage out of eastern Ghouta, near the capital, Damascus, with their families and personal weapons.