Get ready for Google Lens, Android users!

Google Lens will allow users to scan things through the app to receive information.

If you are an Android user and have Google Photos installed, get ready to experience Lens.

Users will now be able to scan things through the app to receive information, so if you are unsure about anything ranging from a dog’s breed to flower type, the Lens can answer all of your queries.

Lens will also allow users to create a contact from a business card or identify a landmark.

Some smartphones will be able to access the app through the Google Assistant too, including flagships from Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Sony, and HMD / Nokia.

Since Lens is rolling out in batches, so you might have to wait it out before you get the update. But waiting is better than being in the dark, like iPhone users, who are yet to have a clear timeline for the launch.

The company had announced the app’s expanded launch at the Mobile World Congress last week.

Lens is designed to make sense of the visual world, Google Lens Senior Director of Product Aparna Chennapragada told The Verge.

The company hopes that, eventually, the visual search function could easily identify and annotate all objects.