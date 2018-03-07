Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Get ready for Google Lens, Android users!

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

Google Lens will allow users to scan things through the app to receive information.

If you are an Android user and have Google Photos installed, get ready to experience Lens.

Users will now be able to scan things through the app to receive information, so if you are unsure about anything ranging from a dog’s breed to flower type, the Lens can answer all of your queries.

Lens will also allow users to create a contact from a business card or identify a landmark.

Some smartphones will be able to access the app through the Google Assistant too, including flagships from Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Sony, and HMD / Nokia.

Lens will also allow users to create a contact from a business card or identify a landmark.

Since Lens is rolling out in batches, so you might have to wait it out before you get the update. But waiting is better than being in the dark, like iPhone users, who are yet to have a clear timeline for the launch.

The company had announced the app’s expanded launch at the Mobile World Congress last week.

Lens is designed to make sense of the visual world, Google Lens Senior Director of Product Aparna Chennapragada told The Verge.

The company hopes that, eventually, the visual search function could easily identify and annotate all objects.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

600 bitcoin computers nabbed in Iceland heists

600 bitcoin computers nabbed in Iceland heists

 Updated 10 hours ago
Whatsapp to extend 'delete for everyone' time limit: reports

Whatsapp to extend 'delete for everyone' time limit: reports

 Updated 17 hours ago
BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram over patent infringement

BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram over patent infringement

 Updated 22 hours ago
Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest executives for video content

Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest executives for video content

 Updated yesterday
Porsche could build flying taxis, says sales chief

Porsche could build flying taxis, says sales chief

 Updated 2 days ago
Apple plans biggest iPhone yet for 2018: Bloomberg

Apple plans biggest iPhone yet for 2018: Bloomberg

 Updated 4 days ago
Advertisement
This Huawei smartphone can drive a car

This Huawei smartphone can drive a car

 Updated 5 days ago
Facebook ends six-country test that split News Feed in two

Facebook ends six-country test that split News Feed in two

 Updated 5 days ago
Apple surges ahead in wearables on smartwatch sales

Apple surges ahead in wearables on smartwatch sales

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM