Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
By
AFP

Refugee girls face 'formidable barriers' to education: UN

By
AFP

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

Girls make up a majority of the refugee children missing out on school, a new UN report found

Refugee girls are only half as likely as their male peers to go to secondary school, the UN said Wednesday, urging efforts to break down barriers to education for girls in exile.

Refugees in general have far less access to schooling than other children, and a report by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) revealed that exiled girls are particularly hard-hit.

"There are formidable barriers to overcome. We are calling for an international effort to turn the tide," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

In a report published last year, the agency warned that half of the world's some 3.5 million refugee children do not attend school, with attendance particularly lacklustre in secondary school and higher.

While some 84 percent of children worldwide are in secondary school, only 23 percent of refugee kids are, the September report found.

Wednesday's report, titled "Her Turn", meanwhile indicated that girls make up a majority of the refugee children missing out on school.

"Refugee girls at secondary level are only half as likely to enroll as their male peers" on a global level, the report said.

In some countries, like Kenya and Ethiopia, the share is even more lopsided, with only four refugees girls enrolled in secondary school for every 10 boys, the report found.

It said the cost of things like books and uniforms was a major barrier to both boy and girl refugees attending school. But it pointed out that social and cultural norms often mean boys are prioritised over girls to get an education.

Refugee families often rely heavily on girls for domestic duties like collecting water or fuel and taking care of younger sibling, the report said.

Another factor keeping older girls out of school was a lack of appropriate toilet facilities and menstrual supplies, as well as fears of sexual assault.

"No girl should miss school because the journey to school is too far or too dangerous. Refugee girls need better protection from harassment, sexual assault and kidnap on the way to school," the report said.

It stressed that receiving an education empowers girls and can also be protective, reducing vulnerability to exploitation, sexual and gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy and child marriage.

"If we continue to neglect refugee girls' education, it is evident that the consequences will be felt for generations," Grandi warned.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

At least three seriously hurt in Vienna knife attack: Austrian media

At least three seriously hurt in Vienna knife attack: Austrian media

 Updated 2 hours ago
UN Security Council meets to shore up Syria ceasefire

UN Security Council meets to shore up Syria ceasefire

 Updated 7 hours ago
UK's May defends Saudi ties as crown prince get royal welcome in London

UK's May defends Saudi ties as crown prince get royal welcome in London

 Updated 8 hours ago
Saudi prince says Turkey part of 'triangle of evil': Egyptian media

Saudi prince says Turkey part of 'triangle of evil': Egyptian media

 Updated 9 hours ago
Fresh arson attacks in Sri Lanka despite emergency laws

Fresh arson attacks in Sri Lanka despite emergency laws

 Updated 9 hours ago
600 bitcoin computers nabbed in Iceland heists

600 bitcoin computers nabbed in Iceland heists

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Suspected US drone strike kills at least 20 alleged terrorists in Kunar

Suspected US drone strike kills at least 20 alleged terrorists in Kunar

 Updated 11 hours ago
15 extraordinary women from around the world

15 extraordinary women from around the world

Updated 13 hours ago
Female powerlifters flex their muscles in Afghanistan

Female powerlifters flex their muscles in Afghanistan

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM