Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
By
APP
,
GEO NEWS

Senate passes bill safeguarding rights of transgender people

By
APP
,
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Senate unanimously approved on Wednesday the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2017.

In the session today, the bill was jointly sponsored by Karim Ahmed Khawaja, Rubina Khalid, Rubina Irfan, Samina Saeed and Kasloom Perveen.

The bill moved by Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja in the House, aims to provide for protection, relief and rehabilitation of rights of the transgender persons and ensure their welfare.

Meanwhile, 15 reports of various standing committees were presented in the House.

The transgender community, in general, remains underprivileged in Pakistan.

In a first in the history of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government on Monday issued driving licences to two transgender persons.

Why was the transgender community undercounted?

The 6th, and much delayed, Pakistan’s census calculates the population of those who identify themselves as transgenders to be slightly over 10,000. Does that seem right to anyone, who has ever met...

In 2012, the National Database and Registration Authority started providing transgendered community members with three gender categories on the registration form for a computerised national identity card (NIC).

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Not treated well for serving country, says Dar

Not treated well for serving country, says Dar

 Updated 6 hours ago
PIA passengers treated to a unique experience

PIA passengers treated to a unique experience

 Updated 7 hours ago
Zardari removes Farhatullah Babar as spokesperson

Zardari removes Farhatullah Babar as spokesperson

 Updated 6 hours ago
First container service commences at Gwadar port under CPEC

First container service commences at Gwadar port under CPEC

 Updated 8 hours ago
Members of Afghan robber group active in Karachi’s posh areas arrested

Members of Afghan robber group active in Karachi’s posh areas arrested

 Updated 6 hours ago
Another PML-N MNA joins PTI

Another PML-N MNA joins PTI

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Nawaz backs, Zardari rejects Rabbani as Senate chairman

Nawaz backs, Zardari rejects Rabbani as Senate chairman

 Updated 9 hours ago
Protesting paramedical staff dispersed by police in Karachi

Protesting paramedical staff dispersed by police in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Zardari does not want Rabbani as Senate chairman

Zardari does not want Rabbani as Senate chairman

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM