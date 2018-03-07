Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PIA passengers treated to a unique experience

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

LAHORE: Spring is a season which is welcomed far and wide; likewise, Pakistan International Airlines gave its passengers a unique treatment upon the arrival of the season of flowers.

In a video, the air hostesses of the national air carrier were seen swaying gently to the music and presenting the travelers with flowers during the journey.

A departure from the norm, the air hostesses matched their uniforms with colourful scarves.

The passengers were quite pleased with the unique treatment by the crew of the Karachi-bound flight.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Not treated well for serving country, says Dar

Not treated well for serving country, says Dar

 Updated 6 hours ago
Zardari removes Farhatullah Babar as spokesperson

Zardari removes Farhatullah Babar as spokesperson

 Updated 6 hours ago
First container service commences at Gwadar port under CPEC

First container service commences at Gwadar port under CPEC

 Updated 8 hours ago
Members of Afghan robber group active in Karachi’s posh areas arrested

Members of Afghan robber group active in Karachi’s posh areas arrested

 Updated 6 hours ago
Another PML-N MNA joins PTI

Another PML-N MNA joins PTI

 Updated 9 hours ago
Nawaz backs, Zardari rejects Rabbani as Senate chairman

Nawaz backs, Zardari rejects Rabbani as Senate chairman

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Senate passes bill safeguarding rights of transgender people

Senate passes bill safeguarding rights of transgender people

 Updated 9 hours ago
Protesting paramedical staff dispersed by police in Karachi

Protesting paramedical staff dispersed by police in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Zardari does not want Rabbani as Senate chairman

Zardari does not want Rabbani as Senate chairman

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM