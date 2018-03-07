PIA passengers treated to a unique experience

LAHORE: Spring is a season which is welcomed far and wide; likewise, Pakistan International Airlines gave its passengers a unique treatment upon the arrival of the season of flowers.



In a video, the air hostesses of the national air carrier were seen swaying gently to the music and presenting the travelers with flowers during the journey.

A departure from the norm, the air hostesses matched their uniforms with colourful scarves.

The passengers were quite pleased with the unique treatment by the crew of the Karachi-bound flight.