PTI to stonewall PML-N's nomination for Senate chairman: Imran

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will try to stonewall attempts by the ruling party in its efforts to appoint a Senate chairman from PML-N, said chairman Imran Khan on Thursday.



Addressing a press conference, the PTI chairman alleged that the current manner in which elections for the Upper House are conducted encourage horse-trading and votes are sold.

He further alleged that the secret ballot itself gives the opportunity to sell votes and not be held accountable.

Imran said PTI is also conducting an internal inquiry following the Senate polls and added that senators were bought for more than Rs40 million.

Commending those PTI lawmakers who did not 'sell themselves', the PTI chairman said the party needs 'such individuals'

'Chairman should be from Balochistan'

Imran met Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Thursday evening and said the top slot in the province should be from the province.

Adding to Imran, Bizenjo also expressed hope that the chairman of the Senate will be from Balochistan.

Imran added that the chief minister in the province was changed in-house through the democratic process.

Bizenjo also earlier met PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.