Don’t blame anyone without evidence: Imam-e-Kaaba

LAHORE: Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Saleh Bin Mohammad Aal-e-Talib said on Friday that Muslims should refrain from pointing out things in others without proper evidence.



The Imam-e-Kaaba, who is visiting Lahore, was addressing a congregation of Friday prayers.

The Imam said that Muslims should abstain from acts which can potentially harm others.

In his sermon, he advised Muslims to refrain from speaking behind other Muslims’ back.

The Imam-e-Kaaba was leading Friday prayers, where a huge gathering was in attendance.

Spokesman of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith had said that Imame-Kaaba Mohammad Aal-e-Talib, arrived in Pakistan to attend a two-day Ittehad-e-Ummat and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference.

Talking to APP, spokesman Dr Rana Tanveer said that Imam-e-Kaaba will be the guest of honour in the conference being held from March 8 to 9, 2018. The Conference will be presided over by Federal Minister for Communication Dr Hafiz Abdul Karim.

He said that conference is being organised by the Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith at Kala Shah Kaku.