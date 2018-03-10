Asif and Bilawal on one page, Mandviwala top choice for Senate chair: Aitzaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan says there is no disagreement between Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari adding that he spent the entire day with the father and son and he witnessed no difference of opinion between them.



Ahsan told journalists that Salim Mandviwala was the top choice at the moment for being nominated as Chairman Senate adding that Mandviwala was also given the authority to ask for votes.

He even claimed that firstly the PPP candidate would succeed and secondly it will be a unanimous victory.

Ticking Clock

With only two days to go and no final candidate officially singled out for the coveted position all political parties are busy trying to lock down the numbers.

All front-runners claim to have the numbers, PML-N backed Hasil Bizenjo, the PPP claims, it too, has the numbers while the PTI has made it clear neither of the two parties will get its support.

Raza Rabbani

After the PTI decision not to support PPP or PML-N, the peoples' party, sources claim, is working on plan-B; nominating Raza Rabbani for the chairman's post.

Sources also claim that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is playing a key role in the party's plan-B and it is only after Raza Rabbani's meeting with Bilawal that work on plan-B has picked up pace.

A high-level meeting is taking place today at Zardari house according to party sources where both father and son will discuss plan-B with party leaders.