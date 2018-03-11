Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 11 2018
REUTERS

Palestinian killed during clash with Israelis in West Bank: officials

Sunday Mar 11, 2018

Israeli border guards during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the city of Ramallah on March 9, 2018. Photo: AFP
 

WEST BANK: A Palestinian was shot and killed on Saturday in what began as a clash between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.

Both sides blamed the other for instigating the violence that erupted between residents of a Jewish settlement and a nearby Palestinian village.

The Israeli military said soldiers arrived at the scene and “used riot dispersal means and fired live rounds.”

The incident, it said, would be reviewed.

Palestinian officials said a 19-year-old was killed and a second person was wounded, but it was unclear whether they were shot by Israeli soldiers or settlers.

Some 550,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements and East Jerusalem, areas that are home to more than 2.6 million Palestinians.

