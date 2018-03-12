Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz shoe attack: Three suspects sent on 14-day judicial remand

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 12, 2018

LAHORE: Three persons were booked on Monday and sent into judicial custody over the 'shoe attack' on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. 

During an event at Jamia Naeemia seminary on Sunday, a former seminary student hurled a shoe at Nawaz which hit him on the chest and shoulder.   

The police had detained three people over the incident after the seminary's administration handed them over to the authorities. 

On Monday, police presented the three suspects — Abdul Ghafoor, Mohammad Sajid Hussain and Munawwar Sabir — in court, where they obtained their 14-day judicial remand. 

The FIR registered against them at Qila Gujar Singh Police Station includes charges of assault, criminal intimidation and breaching public order. 

Shoe thrown at former PM Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

Nawaz was at Jamia Naeemia to address seminary students, admin when the incident occurred

Following the incident, in which Nawaz remained unhurt, the former premier continued with his address to the seminary students and later left the venue. 

Police later identified Munawwar, a former student of the seminary, as the attacker. 

Talking to Geo News after the incident, senior journalist Sohail Warraich, who was at the event, said the attacker was chanting slogans in favour of a religious party which carried out a prolonged protest against the government in Islamabad last year for the ruling party's role in amending the Finality of Prophethood oath of lawmakers. 

Allama Raghib Naeemi, the head of the seminary, had condemned the incident and said Islam teaches respect.

The facilitators of the attacker. Photo: Geo News 

In a press conference the same day, he said that though democracy espouses differences of opinion, expressing differences this way is not appropriate.

"Our relations with the Sharif family cannot be curtailed through these acts," he said, and termed the incident a part of a conspiracy.

Allama Naeemi also called for strict legal punishment against the perpetrators of the attack.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PML-N's Kulsoom Parveen admits voting for Mandviwalla

PML-N's Kulsoom Parveen admits voting for Mandviwalla

 Updated 2 hours ago
Case registered against former envoy Husain Haqqani: sources

Case registered against former envoy Husain Haqqani: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

 Updated 11 hours ago
Certain forces superior to Parliament, laments Hasil Bizenjo

Certain forces superior to Parliament, laments Hasil Bizenjo

 Updated 11 hours ago
Ugly face of those chanting slogans for change exposed: Marriyum

Ugly face of those chanting slogans for change exposed: Marriyum

 Updated 13 hours ago
Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Political leaders react to Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman

Political leaders react to Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman

 Updated 13 hours ago
Raja Zafarul Haq - PML-N's choice for Senate chairman

Raja Zafarul Haq - PML-N's choice for Senate chairman

 Updated 20 hours ago
NAB to probe corruption allegations against Billion Tree Tsunami project

NAB to probe corruption allegations against Billion Tree Tsunami project

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM