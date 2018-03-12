Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 12 2018
Web Desk

Flight timings revised as Islamabad airspace closes for days for PAF’s jet rehearsal

Monday Mar 12, 2018

Pakistan military aircraft take part in rehearsal for Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad. Photo: Online

The timings for flights arriving or departing from Islamabad between March 12 to March 22 have been revised to enable Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets to rehearse for Pakistan Day parade.

National carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson told Geo News on Monday that Islamabad's airspace will remain closed from 8:00am to 12:40pm and 2:30pm to 4:00pm for the next 10 days.

The spokesperson said flight timings have been revised. “PIA’s call centre is calling passengers to inform them of changes in flight timings,” the spokesperson added.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded the establishment of a separate nation for Muslims of the then British Indian Empire.

A joint military parade is held to mark the day which features troops displaying tanks, jets and other weapons.

Last year, Chinese, Saudi and Turkish troops for the first time joined the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Day parade resumed in 2015 after a hiatus of seven years, in a symbolic show of strength in the war against the Taliban months after a militant attack on Army Public School in Peshawar which killed 132 children.

