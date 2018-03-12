Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Mar 12 2018
By
AFP

Slovak interior minister quits after journalist's murder

By
AFP

Monday Mar 12, 2018

Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Robert Kalinak. Photo: File

Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Robert Kalinak announced his resignation Monday following tensions sparked by the murder of an investigative journalist probing links between the government and the mafia.

"I think to fulfil my mandate I have to do everything to preserve stability in Slovakia," Kalinak told reporters. "For this reason I have decided to resign as deputy prime minister and interior minister."

Last month´s murder of Jan Kuciak and his fiancee prompted huge protests against the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico, with tens of thousands of Slovaks turning out for rallies in Bratislava on Friday.

Following the protests, Fico´s Smer-SD party, to which Kalinak also belongs, came under fire from small coalition partner Most-Hid, which threatened to quit if the minister stayed.

The bodies of Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, both 27, were found on February 25 at their home near Bratislava. The couple, who were to have married in May, had both been shot dead.

Police have said Kuciak´s death was "most likely" related to his investigation resulting in an article on ties between Slovakia´s top politicians and Italy´s notorious ´Ndrangheta mafia, which his employer posthumously published.

The murder and the article sparked a wave of anti-government sentiment in the EU and NATO member of 5.4 million people.

On Friday, some 40,000 people gathered in Bratislava to protest against Fico and his government, making it Slovakia´s biggest protest since the 1989 Velvet Revolution that toppled Communism in former Czechoslovakia.

Thousands of others also rallied in other cities across Slovakia, with parallel demonstrations also taking place in Prague and Berlin.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Saudi Arabia must ban discrimination against women: UN rights panel

Saudi Arabia must ban discrimination against women: UN rights panel

 Updated 3 hours ago
Police link two package bombs in Texas to earlier attack

Police link two package bombs in Texas to earlier attack

 Updated 4 hours ago
Taliban likely to miss Afghan peace meeting, says host Uzbekistan

Taliban likely to miss Afghan peace meeting, says host Uzbekistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Two charged in Muslim youth's fatal stabbing in Britain

Two charged in Muslim youth's fatal stabbing in Britain

 Updated 5 hours ago
Four 'terrorists' killed in attack on Iran military checkpoint

Four 'terrorists' killed in attack on Iran military checkpoint

 Updated 7 hours ago
Major plot twist for students at Saudi Arabia's first cinema school

Major plot twist for students at Saudi Arabia's first cinema school

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
25 killed in Daesh attacks in northern Iraq: officials

25 killed in Daesh attacks in northern Iraq: officials

 Updated 12 hours ago
Monsoon floods and landslides threaten 100,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Monsoon floods and landslides threaten 100,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

 Updated 15 hours ago
Suspected US drone strike kills at least six alleged terrorists near border

Suspected US drone strike kills at least six alleged terrorists near border

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM