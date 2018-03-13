Can't connect right now! retry
ASF investigating case of PIA flight attendant's arrest in Paris

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

DG ASF speaking during the passing out parade. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: An investigation has been launched into the matter of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendants' arrest in France over possession and possible trafficking of drugs, the Airports Security Force's (ASF) chief said Monday.

ASF Director General Major General Ali Abbas Haider was speaking during an address at the ASF's passing-out parade day and said that the matter of the PIA's flight attendants being held in Paris, is being actively probed.

However, Haider said the ASF was not directly involved with the prevention of drug trafficking nor does it have anything to do with specific areas of aeroplanes, such as cargo compartment or flight kitchen.

Contraband seized from PIA flight attendant in Paris

French authorities detained the accused, while PIA suspended him

Earlier, on Saturday, French authorities had detained Tanveer Gulzar, a PIA flight attendant, over alleged possession of contraband on the flagship carrier's flight PK-749 in Paris.

Following the incident, an airline spokesperson confirmed that the attendant in question had been suspended from duty.

Expressing shock over how the attendant was able to carry the contraband despite security checks, the spokesperson had said he was not sure whether the French authorities would penalise the attendant in their country or deport him.

The airline would dismiss the accused if charges levelled against him were proven, the PIA spokesperson said. 

He added that security checking was not the responsibility of the airline.

