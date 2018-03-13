Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
GEO NEWS

If PML-N wins it’s ‘democracy’, if not then ‘conspiracy’: Arif Alvi

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Arif Alvi remarked that everytime Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz wins it is termed as ‘democratic’, but if they lose they allege it’s a ‘conspiracy’.

While speaking outside the accountability court on Tuesday, the PTI leader negated the allegations of the party forming an alliance with Pakistan Peoples Party during the elections for Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

“PTI supported the panel [in Senate elections]. We did not form an alliance with PPP.”

The nation cannot be duped anymore, he shared, adding that the civilian government is taking efforts to declare the party as a terrorist organization.

Alvi added that the party will also register an FIR against prime minister’s son for attacking PTI MNA in Senate. 

On Monday, the ruling PML-N lost the race to appoint their favoured candidates to the top Senate slots as Sadiq Sanjrani, an opposition-backed candidate from Balochistan, was appointed Senate chairman on Monday.

Sanjrani secured 57 votes out of possible 103 votes and was administered the oath by presiding officer Sardar Yaqub Khan.

Sanjrani, an independent, had been backed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

According to reports, Sanjrani also had the support of independent senators elected from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)

Advertisement

