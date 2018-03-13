Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistani citizen released from Indian prison, reaches home after 25 years

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

LAHORE: A Pakistani citizen was released from an Indian prison on Tuesday, after spending 25 years in the neighbouring country.

The citizen named Siraj-ud-din Mohammad reached Pakistan today after obtaining his freedom from the prison. The Ansar Burney Trust played a major role in bringing Siraj to Pakistan.

Siraj erroneously made his way into India at the age of 11. After running from his home in Mansehra, Siraj reached Lahore and mistakenly took Samjhota Express to India.

After spending a great deal of time in India, Siraj married a woman from a Muslim family in 2005.

In 2009, Siraj presented himself before police and expressed the desire to go to Pakistan with his family.

Following which the police sent him to jail, from which he gained freedom today.

An Indian NGO fought for Siraj’s right to Indian citizenship, however, he was sent to jail again.

After Siraj’s plight made rounds on Indian media, the Ansar Burney Trust jumped into action to bring him home. After reaching Pakistan, Siraj was handed over to Edhi Welfare Organisation.

Despite reaching his home country, Siraj's heart aches for his wife, two twin sons and a daughter back in India.

