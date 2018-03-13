Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
AFP

Iran academic says sentenced to 18 months for ´propaganda´

By
AFP

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

Zibakalam is known for his criticism of Iran´s foreign policy, in particular its bitter rivalry with the United States and Israel

TEHRAN: A prominent Iranian political analyst close to reformists said Tuesday he had been sentenced to 18 months in prison for propaganda against the regime.

Sadegh Zibakalam, a professor of political science at the University of Tehran who supports the government of President Hassan Rouhani, said he planned to appeal.

In a video posted on Facebook, Zibakalam said that in addition to the jail term he had been ordered to refrain from all political and social media activity as well as writing in the press for two years.

Zibakalam is known for his criticism of Iran´s foreign policy, in particular its bitter rivalry with the United States and Israel.

The judiciary-linked Mizan Online news agency had reported on Monday the start of Zibakalam´s trial in a revolutionary court in Tehran.

It said the academic was accused of giving interviews to foreign media deemed hostile by the authorities and of "attempting to call into question the Islamic republic".

On March 7, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported that the same court had sentenced reformist former Tehran mayor Gholamhossein Karbaschi to one year in prison for anti-regime propaganda.

Karbaschi now heads a party that is part of a political coalition supporting Rouhani, a moderate who came to power in 2013 with the backing of reformists.

Rouhani has faced criticism from conservatives over his efforts to rebuild relations with the West and ease civil liberties.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

German lawmakers elect Merkel to fourth term as chancellor

German lawmakers elect Merkel to fourth term as chancellor

 Updated 26 minutes ago
Dog dies in United Airlines overhead bin

Dog dies in United Airlines overhead bin

 Updated 3 hours ago
You may be taxed for using coffee cups, chewing gum in Britain

You may be taxed for using coffee cups, chewing gum in Britain

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistani immigrant's daughter running for mayor of deprived UK borough

Pakistani immigrant's daughter running for mayor of deprived UK borough

 Updated 5 hours ago
Physicist Stephen Hawking, who conquered the stars, dies at 76

Physicist Stephen Hawking, who conquered the stars, dies at 76

 Updated 6 hours ago
White House hosts meeting on Gaza crisis… without Palestinians

White House hosts meeting on Gaza crisis… without Palestinians

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Empty shoes, empty schools: US gun law activists begin two days of theater

Empty shoes, empty schools: US gun law activists begin two days of theater

 Updated 7 hours ago
Florida prosecutor seeking death penalty for accused Parkland gunman

Florida prosecutor seeking death penalty for accused Parkland gunman

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russian associate of late tycoon Berezovsky found dead in Britain

Russian associate of late tycoon Berezovsky found dead in Britain

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM