Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
AFP

Kremlin says ties with US cannot get any worse under new Secretary of State

By
AFP

Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) pictured with US President Donald Trump (right). Photo: AFP file
 

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday said ties with the US could not get any worse under next Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after the sacking of Rex Tillerson.

"It’s hardly possible to fall below the floor, so it is unlikely things will get any worse in this regard," President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a response to a question about the high-level staff changes in the US administration announced on Tuesday.

"In any case there of course remains the hope of a constructive and sober approach to bilateral ties. There is always this hope," Peskov said at a regular press briefing.

Tillerson in his farewell remarks this week warned Washington must do more to respond to Russia’s "troubling behaviour and actions."

"Russia must assess carefully as to how its actions are in the best interests of the Russian people and of the world more broadly," he said.

"Continuing on their current trajectory is likely to lead to greater isolation on their part, a situation which is not in anyone’s interest."

The US has accused Russia of actively interfering in the 2016 presidential election, stealing Democratic party communications and pushing out disinformation through social media, claims Moscow denies.

Pompeo said in his previous role as CIA director that the agency had observed Russian activity to influence the next US election cycle, the November mid-terms.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Several killed, cars crushed in Florida foot bridge collapse

Several killed, cars crushed in Florida foot bridge collapse

 Updated 3 hours ago
US hits Russia with sanctions for election meddling

US hits Russia with sanctions for election meddling

 Updated 8 hours ago
If Iran gets nuclear bomb, Saudi Arabia will follow suit: crown prince

If Iran gets nuclear bomb, Saudi Arabia will follow suit: crown prince

 Updated 10 hours ago
Russia to expel UK diplomats as row over spy attack escalates

Russia to expel UK diplomats as row over spy attack escalates

 Updated 13 hours ago
Russia could use chemical weapons in New York, US ambassador warns UN

Russia could use chemical weapons in New York, US ambassador warns UN

Updated 16 hours ago
Panama Papers law firm Mossack Fonseca to shut down after tax scandal

Panama Papers law firm Mossack Fonseca to shut down after tax scandal

 Updated 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Nepal chief justice sacked for faked date of birth

Nepal chief justice sacked for faked date of birth

 Updated 17 hours ago
Toys 'R' Us to close doors, leaving void for toy lovers

Toys 'R' Us to close doors, leaving void for toy lovers

 Updated 18 hours ago
California teacher accidentally discharges gun in class

California teacher accidentally discharges gun in class

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM