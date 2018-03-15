Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Security official hit by car in PTI Multan rally dies

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 15, 2018

MULTAN: A security official deployed at PTI rally succumbed to his injuries after a car hit him on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased constable Mumtaz was the gunman of Deputy Superintendent of Police Saddar.

The incident took place in Multan’s Lutfabad area.

The PTI chairman is touring areas of Multan as part of the party's membership campaign.

During his tours, three suspicious persons were arrested from different areas of the city.

At Vehari Chowk, before Imran’s arrival, PTI workers handed over a suspicious man to police.

At Chathha bridge, a man including a suspicious bag was taken into custody from a membership campaign camp.

