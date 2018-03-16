Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 16 2018
By
Talha Hashmi
,
Zeeshan Shah

Karachi police arrest four over sexual assault charges

Friday Mar 16, 2018

KARACHI: Four members of a gang allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of college students were apprehended from the Samanabad area of the metropolis on Friday, police said.

DIG West Amir Farooqi said police also recovered videos of the alleged abuse from the suspects, adding that the gang used to con women by making false promises of marriage and employment.

The suspects have been identified as Daniyal Ahmed, Afaq Ahmed, Asad Niazi and Ghufran Mirza. Moreover, a SMG rifle and three pistols have also been recovered from the suspect’s

"They [the suspects] used to abuse women at a farmhouse, and we have found photographs of them carrying weapons on their social media profile," DIG Farooqi said.

The official said police has started legal action against the suspects after registration of a case against them at the Samanabad police station.

However, the police informed that the parents of survivors of sexual assault have refused to come out in the public and file a complaint. 

