Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

COAS visits Peshawar Corps, appreciates support of tribal leaders to troops

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 16, 2018

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Peshawar Corps Headquarters on Friday, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

The army’s media cell said the COAS was briefed on the progress of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, temporarily displaced people, and developmental work.

The army chief also observed the work on putting up a fence along the Pak-Afghan border, said the ISPR.

During his visit, the COAS also spoke to tribal leaders and the troops.

The army chief lauded the support by the tribal leaders to the sacrifices rendered by the troops for peace, said the ISPR press release. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB records statements of 5 officials over Imran's use of helicopters

NAB records statements of 5 officials over Imran's use of helicopters

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Pakistan doing ‘bare minimum’ to help, says US official

Pakistan doing ‘bare minimum’ to help, says US official

 Updated 22 minutes ago
Organs of those killed in accidents should be used for transplants, Dr Adib Rizvi tells SC

Organs of those killed in accidents should be used for transplants, Dr Adib Rizvi tells SC

 Updated an hour ago
Ashiana housing case: Punjab govt suspends Ahad Cheema

Ashiana housing case: Punjab govt suspends Ahad Cheema

Updated an hour ago
Another judge recuses from hearing Shoaib Shaikh money laundering, degree mill case

Another judge recuses from hearing Shoaib Shaikh money laundering, degree mill case

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Imran to address PTI’s social media summit in Lahore

Imran to address PTI’s social media summit in Lahore

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM