COAS visits Peshawar Corps, appreciates support of tribal leaders to troops

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Peshawar Corps Headquarters on Friday, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations statement.



The army’s media cell said the COAS was briefed on the progress of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, temporarily displaced people, and developmental work.

The army chief also observed the work on putting up a fence along the Pak-Afghan border, said the ISPR.

During his visit, the COAS also spoke to tribal leaders and the troops.

The army chief lauded the support by the tribal leaders to the sacrifices rendered by the troops for peace, said the ISPR press release.